Criminal Court Backlog Grows As Pandemic Impact Lingers

By Silvia Martelli (June 9, 2022, 5:18 PM BST) -- Criminal court backlogs increased by more than 400 between March and April, according to government figures published Thursday, prompting calls from the Law Society for a "radical shift" from the Ministry of Justice. The figures show that in April — the latest available data — there were 58,271 outstanding cases in the Crown Court, compared with 57,870 in March. Although the latest figures are still down from the June 2021 peak of 60,640 cases, Lubna Shuja, the vice president of the group which represents solicitors in England and Wales, called the increase "very concerning." The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the already-long backlog of...

