M&A Adviser Sues Lithium Product Maker Over Unpaid Fee

By Ronan Barnard (June 14, 2022, 3:20 PM BST) -- A mergers and acquisitions adviser has launched a lawsuit against a lithium product manufacturer over allegedly unpaid fees from a deal for a £25 million ($30 million) corporate sale. Trumont International Ltd. is suing Levertonhelm (Holdings) Ltd. and its majority shareholders, Jacqueline and David Hicks, in the High Court over an estimated £500,000 fee for work done for the sale of stock to Hamburg, Germany-based chemical company Helm AG, according to a May 24 claim, which has now been made public. Levertonhelm retained Trumont International as a strategic and financial adviser in March 2021 for £25,000, or 2% of the proceeds...

