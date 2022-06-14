Eversheds Sutherland Expands In Ireland With Merger

By Ashish Sareen (June 14, 2022, 6:23 PM BST) -- Eversheds Sutherland has merged with Dublin-based law firm Kenny Solicitors as it looks to cement its position in the Irish legal market, which is seeing opportunities to advise multinational companies looking to use Ireland as a new gateway to Europe post-Brexit. Principal Graham Kenny led a team in the move from Kenny Solicitors, which took effect on June 1, Eversheds Sutherland said in a statement. Ireland managing partner Alan Connell told Law360 Tuesday that the merger has come at a time when U.S. companies and other multinationals are setting up their international headquarters in Ireland because they see the country as...

