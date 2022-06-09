Judge Won't Grant Fees In School Mask TRO Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 9, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday denied an attorney fee request from parents who challenged a school mask mandate that allegedly violated ADA requirements, reasoning that since the case was moot, both sides have to pay their own costs. U.S. District Judge Marilyn Horan found that because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed masking guidelines before the litigation was resolved — putting an end to the underlying issue of whether medically vulnerable children had to miss school because of the discontinuance of a mask mandate — the parents didn't win the case and were not entitled to attorney fees....

