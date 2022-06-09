Ga. Radiation Service Fight Could Turn On Agency Deference

By Rosie Manins (June 9, 2022, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Georgia Court of Appeals judges struggled Thursday with how much deference to give the state's community health commissioner in ruling whether an Atlanta-area hospital can add a radiation therapy service. A three-judge panel heard oral arguments on conflicting trial court orders, which separately upheld and reversed a commissioner's ruling granting a certificate of need for the service to Northside Hospital Inc., doing business as Northside Hospital Gwinnett. Presiding Judge Stephen Louis A. Dillard indicated that he agreed with Northside in its contention that the commissioner makes policy-infused decisions when considering quality of care in relation to whether a certificate of need...

