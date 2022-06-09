Kroger Targeted Over HFCs Before Shareholder Meeting

By Clark Mindock (June 9, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A consumer advocacy group and environmental nonprofit on Thursday ramped up public pressure on the grocery store chain Kroger to stop using refrigerators with climate change-causing hydrofluorocarbons, weeks before shareholders are due to consider a proposal on the matter. Green America and the Environmental Investigation Agency are hoping consumers will sign a letter to The Kroger Co. CEO Rodney McMullen demanding the company ditch its HFC-heavy refrigerators and install systems that use chemicals with so-called ultra-low global warming potential at all of its nearly 2,800 stores by 2030. The groups said the pressure campaign ahead of Kroger's June 23 annual shareholder...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS