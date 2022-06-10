Tucker Ellis Adds Bankruptcy Partner In Chicago

By Adrian Cruz (June 10, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Tucker Ellis LLP has added an experienced bankruptcy attorney with more than two decades' experience working a wide range of creditor-side matters as a partner in its Chicago office. Jason Torf joined Tucker Ellis' business litigation group last month after three-and-a-half years with Ice Miller LLP. Before joining Ice Miller, he spent five years with Horwood Marcus & Berk Chartered, and nearly 13 years with Schiff Hardin LLP. "We are fortunate to continue to attract top-flight, accomplished talent like Jason to Tucker Ellis," managing partner Joe Morford said in a statement. "The significant experience he brings to our bankruptcy and business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS