NJ Sanitizer Maker Cops To Fraud For Fake COVID-19 Claims

By Eric Heisig (June 9, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey chemist admitted to falsely marketing cleaning solutions as being approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for being effective in killing COVID-19 and in the process sold $2.7 million worth of his products to businesses and government agencies. Paul Andrecola, 63, pled guilty Wednesday to knowingly distributing or selling an unregistered pesticide, wire fraud, and presenting false claims to the United States. His charging represented the largest pandemic fraud case in the U.S. that pertains to selling unregistered pesticides in the country, Tyler Amon, the special agent in charge of the EPA's criminal investigation division in New Jersey,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS