Amway Awarded $13M Interest In Copyright Coverage Row

By Hope Patti (June 9, 2022, 8:26 PM EDT) -- An AIG unit that was ordered to reimburse Amway for a 2015 copyright infringement suit must pay an additional $13 million to cover penalty and prejudgment interest, a Michigan federal court ruled, bringing the five-year coverage dispute to a close. Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker's order Wednesday comes only four months after his ruling in which he directed American International Specialty Lines Insurance Co. to pay the marketing company nearly $24 million to cover the defense and settlement costs it incurred in the underlying suit. A Michigan federal judge ruled that an AIG unit owes Amway $13 million in...

