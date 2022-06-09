DC Circ. Urged To Nix Order Busting Immigration Judge Union

By Khorri Atkinson (June 9, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Immigration Judges asked the D.C. Circuit in a petition late Wednesday to overturn the Federal Labor Relations Authority's 2020 decision that immigration judges cannot unionize, arguing that the FLRA's order violated its members' due process rights and protected liberty interest in joining a labor union. The NAIJ, which has long represented over 500 judges who decide disputes over immigrants' legal status, wrote in its petition for review that the FLRA's 2-1 November 2020 order that immigration judges are managers because their decisions set policy for the U.S. Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review "lacks any...

