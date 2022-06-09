FTC's Khan Says Labor 'Absolutely' Part Of Merger Probes

By Bryan Koenig (June 9, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A year into the job, Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan is defending the commission's decision to expand the types of questions the agency asks merging companies and a proposed major overhaul of merger guidelines, but is pushing back on "some misconception" that the added questions go beyond the FTC's purview. In an interview Wednesday with Law360 — one in a series of lightning-round sessions with various media outlets — Khan argued that the agency remains laser-focused on the kind of competition issues that have long dominated its merger reviews. While Khan acknowledged that the FTC is now closely considering how...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS