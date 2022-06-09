State Dept. Looks For Refugee Resettlement Project Ideas

By Rae Ann Varona (June 9, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. State Department said it is seeking project ideas from nonprofits and other institutions on how to strengthen its refugee resettlement program in areas such as housing, community engagement and program participation. As part of an effort to expand domestic capacity for refugee resettlement, the department's Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration said Wednesday that it hopes to fund one to four awards that are anticipated to range from $50,000 to $1 million per year for each of its four "capacity-building areas." "The Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM) seeks concept notes proposing technical assistance or other types of...

