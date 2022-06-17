Sheeran Ruling Raises Burden For Copyright Plaintiffs

By David Fink and Armound Ghoorchian (June 17, 2022, 10:06 AM BST) -- The High Court of England and Wales recently ruled in favor of internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in a contentious copyright infringement case over his 2017 song, "Shape of You."[1] Sheeran is one of several artists targeted in a recent wave of copying claims against prominent creators. The court granted Sheeran's claim for declaratory relief, ruling that "Shape of You" did not infringe the copyrights of U.K. artist Sami Chokri's song "Oh Why." Sheeran's popularity extends far beyond the U.K., and he is an internationally known artist. "Shape of You" topped the charts worldwide and, with over three billion streams, is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS