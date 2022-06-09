Indian Co. Can't Block Resin Duties During Suit, CIT Says

By Nicole Rosenthal (June 9, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- India's top maker of thermal insulation polymer won't be able to avoid duties while it sues the U.S. government over the rate, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Thursday, finding that the company can't prove the levies would cause it irreparable harm. CIT Judge Timothy C. Stanceu denied two requests from Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited asking the court to lower the duty rate on its products during ongoing litigation and to stop the government from finalizing the duty collection, a process known as liquidation. GFCL hadn't sufficiently shown the likelihood of irreparable harm should the duties remain on its polytetrafluoroethylene beyond...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS