FDA Answers Hair Loss Drug Petition, Group Drops Suit

By Emily Field (June 9, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit suing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for allegedly taking too long to decide whether to pull Merck's prescription hair loss drug from the market said on Thursday it was dropping its suit now that the agency has made its decision, according to the group's attorney. Michael T. Kirkpatrick of Public Citizen Litigation Group, counsel for the Post-Finasteride Syndrome Foundation, told Law360 the FDA on Wednesday released a decision granting in part and denying in part their petition over Merck's hair loss drug Propecia. The group had sued the FDA in September in a bid to compel the agency to...

