CFPB To Examine Deals That Charge Workers For Training

By Jon Hill (June 9, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau put out a call on Thursday for workers to share their experiences with agreements requiring them to pay back costs of job training, equipment and other expenses, as part of what the agency said is an inquiry into potentially harmful "employer-driven debt." The CFPB issued a request for information that seeks public comment and data on how consumers are affected by job training repayment agreements and other debt-like obligations tied to employment, which the agency described as a potential minefield for the workers subject to them. In particular, the CFPB said it wants to know if...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS