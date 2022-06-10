NJ Businesswomen Ran Illegal Check Cashing Biz, Feds Say

By Eric Heisig (June 10, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Two New Jersey women have been charged in federal court with running an illegal business in two states, cashing more than $175 million worth of checks over three years that authorities said helped construction businesses pay their laborers off the books and avoid taxes. Luciana Machado of Riverside and Juliana Gomes-Sousa of Cinnaminson are charged in Wednesday's complaint with conspiracy to fail to file currency transaction reports and operate an unlicensed money transmitting business. Regulators require currency transaction reports for transactions larger than $10,000, The women operated two businesses, Via Brazil LLC in Riverside and Via Brazil II LLC in Philadelphia,...

