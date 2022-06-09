Citing NY State Climate Law, Judge Denies Power Plant Permit

By Clark Mindock (June 9, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge has held that state agencies can block permits for fossil fuel-fired power plants even before formal rulemaking is in place, saying the state's landmark climate change protection law calls for urgent action. Justice Robert A. Onofry of State Supreme Court in Orange County on Wednesday dismissed a suit filed by Danskammer Energy LLC, which had complained that the state Department of Environmental Conservation acted out of turn when it refused to issue an emissions permit so the company could rebuild a natural gas-fired power plant just north of New York City. Justice Onofry said the DEC was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS