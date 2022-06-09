Chinese Social Networking App Soulgate Pulls $185M IPO

By Tom Zanki (June 9, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Chinese social media app Soulgate Inc. on Thursday formally withdrew a stalled $185 million initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing, represented by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and underwriters counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Shanghai-based Soulgate's withdrawal follows a year of dormancy for its IPO. The company told regulators in June 2021 that it planned to sell 13.2 million shares priced between $13 and $15, raising $185 million at midpoint, but never completed the offering. "The company has determined not to proceed at this time with the proposed offering and sale of the securities proposed to...

