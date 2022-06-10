Health Cos. Can Challenge Medicare Advantage Org Delays

By Maureen Weaver and Megan George (June 10, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A recent U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General report has sparked a call to action to curb questionable tactics that Medicare Advantage organizations, or MAOs, deploy under the guise of managing care.[1] The April report, "Some Medicare Advantage Organization Denials of Prior Authorization Requests Raise Concerns About Beneficiary Access to Medically Necessary Care," describes the OIG's findings that MAOs have used the prior authorization process to deny or delay approvals of services to Medicare Advantage beneficiaries even though the services met Medicare coverage standards. The OIG also found that MAOs have denied and delayed payments to providers,...

