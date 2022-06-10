North Dakota Judge Tosses MHA Nation's Drilling Suit

By Andrew Westney (June 10, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A North Dakota federal judge has handed the U.S. Department of the Interior and a drilling company a quick win against the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation's suit challenging the DOI's approval of eight oil and gas drilling sites, saying the tribe didn't have the authority to regulate the company there. In a Thursday order, U.S. District Judge Daniel M. Traynor accepted a magistrate judge's recommendation to grant summary judgment to the DOI's Bureau of Land Management and Slawson Exploration Co. Inc. after the magistrate judge found that the sites wouldn't negatively affect the area near Lake Sakakawea on the MHA Nation's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS