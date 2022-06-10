Westlake Chemical Units Agree To $111M Air Pollution Deal

By Morgan Conley (June 10, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A handful of Westlake Chemical Corp. subsidiaries agreed to a $111 million deal to settle allegations that a trio of petrochemical manufacturing facilities in Louisiana and Kentucky released excessive levels of harmful air pollutants. The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that the company violated the Clean Air Act and state air pollution control laws at two of their facilities in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and one facility in Calvert City, Kentucky. The five Westlake units — Westlake Chemical OpCo LP, Westlake Petrochemicals LLC, Westlake Polymers LLC, Westlake Styrene LLC and Westlake Vinyls Inc. — agreed to spend an estimated $110 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS