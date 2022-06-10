Clifford Chance Guides KKR-Led €1.2B Bid For Accell

By Najiyya Budaly (June 10, 2022, 12:17 PM BST) -- A consortium headed by U.S. investment company KKR has made a €1.2 billion ($1.27 billion) unconditional offer for Netherlands-based bicycle maker Accell Group NV. The KKR-led consortium has said that it has made a tender offer at €58 per share for approximately 77.8% of the shares of Dutch bike manufacturer Accell, which makes Raleigh bicycles. (Nick Ansell/PA Images via Getty Images) The consortium said late Thursday that it has made a tender offer at €58 per share for approximately 77.8% of Accell's shares. The offer values the Euronext Amsterdam-listed company, which designs and builds bicycles and e-bikes — including historic brand...

