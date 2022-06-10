Climate-Risk Reporting Challenges To Ease, Says Regulator

By Joel Poultney (June 10, 2022, 1:14 PM BST) -- The Pensions Regulator said on Friday that teething problems for new mandatory climate and sustainability disclosures highlighted by the retirement savings' sector will pass as it adapts to the reporting obligations introduced to comply with international climate-change targets. David Fairs, executive director at TPR, acknowledged challenges faced by trustees of retirement savings plans now obliged to disclose how their investments make good on climate-related regulatory requirements brought by the U.K.'s Department for Work and Pensions in October. But Fairs wrote on a blog to members on Friday that "ultimately, we believe the disclosure requirements should be seen not only as an exercise...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS