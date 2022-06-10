Google Faces Payments Probe As UK Eyes Broader Review

By Joel Poultney (June 10, 2022, 6:00 PM BST) -- Britain's competition watchdog launched a probe on Friday into Google's app store payment rules, while teeing up a broader market investigation that could dismantle its alleged duopoly with Apple over mobile phone ecosystems. Britain's Competition and Markets Authority launched a probe into Google's app store payment rules Friday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) The Competition and Markets Authority opened the investigation into Google over how it lists apps on its internal Play Store system, saying it was concerned about the rules that mandate how certain app developers must use the tech giant's own payment system for in-app purchases. The CMA said a separate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS