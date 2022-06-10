Tesco Fights Ban On 'Fire And Rehire' Tactic

By Adele Redmond (June 10, 2022, 5:33 PM BST) -- An injunction against firing supermarket warehouse workers and rehiring them on less favorable contracts has the "extraordinary" effect of preventing their dismissal altogether, Tesco's lawyers told a London appeals court Thursday in a case that could shape the future of the controversial employment practice. The U.K. grocery store chain argued to the Court of Appeal that the order in February overreached by restricting its right to terminate contracts that entitled workers to higher retained pay — an incentive the company implemented in 2009 to avoid losing experienced staff when it closed certain warehouses — when there was no explicit clause to prohibit...

