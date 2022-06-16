Insurer Hits Back At Property Developer In Building Claim

By Humberto J. Rocha (June 16, 2022, 3:41 PM BST) -- An insurer has told a court that a property developer has not proved how it is entitled to £735,946 ($900,610) in indemnification after a contractor working on building 98 flats in a south London suburb with the company became insolvent. Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Ltd. told the High Court in a May 26 defense, which has recently been made public, that Croydon Investments Ltd. never explained how it arrived at the nearly £750,000 figure that it says it's owed after Longcross Group Ltd. went into administration prior to the completion of the development. RSA denied in its seven-page defense filing...

