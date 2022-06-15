Ex-Developer Sues Digital Co. For $1M In Unpaid Tokens

By Ronan Barnard (June 15, 2022, 5:10 PM BST) -- A Danish software engineering company has sued a cryptocurrency developer for more than $1 million worth of tokens after the company's director developed software that helped secure $15 million in investment for the cryptocurrency business. Wonop ApS slapped Fetch.AI Ltd. with a High Court lawsuit saying the crypto-asset firm owes Wonop's director almost 1.5 million tokens for software development work that made their cryptocurrency software systems viable. The May 13 suit was recently made public. Fetch.AI, based in Bury St. Edmunds, eastern England, developed a decentralized machine-learning network based on its own cryptocurrency, known as FET tokens. Troels Rønnow, Wonop's director,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS