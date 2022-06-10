Eni Renewables Biz To List On Euronext Milan

By Najiyya Budaly (June 10, 2022, 4:29 PM BST) -- Italian oil giant Eni SpA has set out plans to float its renewable electricity business on Euronext Milan in a bid to tap into investor appetite for clean energy. Italian-listed Eni said on Thursday that it intends to list Eni Plenitude SpA on Euronext, the market for midsized and large businesses which is managed by Borsa Italiana, the Italian Stock Exchange. Eni controls 100% of Plenitude, which sells renewable energy to approximately 10 million households and businesses. The company also has a network of more than 7,000 charging points for electric vehicles. Eni said that the initial public offering is an...

