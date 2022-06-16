Ocado Gears Up For Second AutoStore Patent Trial

By Alex Baldwin (June 16, 2022, 2:35 PM BST) -- Ocado Group PLC has told a London court that it should ax two AutoStore robotics patents ahead of a final infringement trial, in the latest chapter in the long-running intellectual property battle over automated warehouse technology. The grocery delivery giant and four of its subsidiaries argued in a defense and counterclaim filed at the High Court on June 7 and recently made public that AutoStore's patents for a remote-controlled vehicle for picking up storage bins and a method of controlling a robot are invalid. Ocado, which has contracts with several British stores including Marks & Spencer, also argues that its "smart platform" robot...

