John Wood Loses Fight To Lift Ban On Oil Insurance Claim

By Silvia Martelli (June 10, 2022, 5:02 PM BST) -- A Scottish multinational engineering company lost its bid Friday for permission to sue a group of insurers in Canada as part of a £250 million ($311 million) litigation linked to a major oil pipeline spill. The Court of Appeal said that a lower court was right when granting a 2021 injunction stopping the litigation brought in Alberta, Canada, from John Wood Group PLC and its Canadian subsidiary Wood Group Canada Inc. in connection with a negligence lawsuit. The court sided with the insurers — including AIG Europe SA, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE, QBE UK Ltd. and Zurich Insurance PLC...

