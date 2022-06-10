Perkins Coie Guides Boise Cascade's $512M Acquisition

By Faith Williams (June 10, 2022, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Led by Perkins Coie, wood product producer Boise Cascade Co. announced on Friday it is set to acquire Coastal Plywood Co. and its manufacturing locations in a $512 million cash deal from Coastal Forest Resources Co. Coastal Plywood provides plywood, lumber and treated wood products throughout the eastern United States, and the purchase agreement includes manufacturing locations in Havana, Florida, and Chapman, Alabama, which employ about 750 people. "This acquisition incrementally expands our veneer capacity in support of our customers," Nate Jorgensen, CEO of Boise Cascade, said in a press release. "Near-term, it provides us the ability to optimize our existing...

