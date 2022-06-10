Ill. Panel Denies Virus Coverage For Optometry Business

By Ben Zigterman (June 10, 2022, 2:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel affirmed the dismissal of a COVID-19 coverage suit, with a decision against an optometrist, following the lead of other panel decisions. The three-judge panel cited other Illinois appellate decisions against policyholders in their COVID-19 coverage appeals in its 17-page opinion Thursday in favor of Cincinnati Insurance Co. against Ortiz Eye Associates PC. The optometrist had argued that the presence of COVID-19 on its property and government shutdown orders caused direct accidental physical loss or damage, according to the opinion, but the panel found that its losses were economic, not physical. "The only direct accidental losses or damage covered...

