Icelandic Fishing Co. Nabs $112M Slice In Salmon Farming Biz

By McCord Pagan (June 10, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Icelandic fishing company Sildarvinnslan hf. said Friday it's buying a roughly 34% stake in Norwegian salmon farming business Arctic Fish Holding AS from Bremesco Holding Ltd. and others for about 1.09 billion Norwegian krone (about $112 million). Arctic Fish is registered on the Euronext Growth market in Oslo, Norway, and has fish farming licenses of more than 27,000 tonnes, according to a statement. "Salmon farming is a growing industry in Iceland which we have been monitoring for a long period of time. Capital and knowledge has been increasing in the industry and we are of the opinion that there are ample...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS