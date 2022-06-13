Centra Tech Investors Nab $33M Default Win In ICO Suit

By Katryna Perera (June 13, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation finding that a class of Centra Tech Inc. investors should be awarded a $33.4 million default judgment win in their suit over an allegedly fraudulent $32 million initial coin offering by the cryptocurrency company. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. issued his order Thursday, which adopted the recommendations set forth by U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Becerra in a report published May 31. In her report, Judge Becerra said the plaintiffs had satisfied all the elements required to state a claim under federal securities laws. Specifically, they had shown, among other things, that Centra...

