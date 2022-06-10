Akerman Taps Ex-Prosecutor To Lead Miami Litigation Team

By Madison Arnold (June 10, 2022, 2:25 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP selected a veteran former federal prosecutor and current white collar defense partner as its next chair of the Miami office's litigation practice. The firm announced last week that Jacqueline M. Arango will take over the position and head up a team of other former federal prosecutors, senior enforcement lawyers at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and government lawyers. She has more than 50 jury trials under her belt and has been at Akerman for more than a decade, the firm said. "Jackie is a seasoned, creative litigator who has long practiced at the highest levels for her clients,"...

