Enviro Ruling Looms Over 6th Circ. Curbed ICE Ops Debate

By Alyssa Aquino (June 10, 2022, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A 2006 ruling that Massachusetts could sue to force climate change regulation loomed large during the Sixth Circuit's Friday hearing on the Biden administration's immigration enforcement priorities, with one appellate judge questioning the "very strange concept" that states could sue to spur federal enforcement. Ohio, Arizona and Montana had sued the Biden administration to challenge a September memo prioritizing recent border-crossers and national security and public safety threats for immigration enforcement efforts, and obtained a court order from an Ohio judge partly blocking officials from adhering to that guidance. The states have claimed that the memo prevents officers from deporting individuals who would...

