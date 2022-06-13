LoanMe Sues Loan Service Contractor In Del. Superior Court

By Jeff Montgomery (June 13, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- California-based consumer and small business online lender LoanMe LLC has sued AmeriFirst Home Improvement Finance in Delaware's Superior Court, seeking millions of dollars in damages caused by AmeriFirst's alleged failures to live up to a loan servicing contract agreement. The suit, initially filed under seal in the court's complex commercial litigation division, accused AmeriFirst of failing to provide services promised under contract, and described the contractor's performance as "plagued by ineffectiveness, mismanagement and repeated failures" to deliver on contract terms. LoanMe, which provides short- and long-term personal and business loans, sought damages, including attorney fees, and indemnification for alleged agreement breaches...

