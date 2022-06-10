Cannabis Co. 4Front Lands New GC From Agrify

By Katryna Perera (June 10, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Multistate cannabis operator 4Front Ventures Corp. has tapped hemp and cannabis cultivator Agrify Corp.'s former in-house vice president of legal to be its new general counsel, among other executive-level hires. Christopher Wimmer will serve as 4Front's head legal officer, according to a Thursday announcement. He brings almost two decades of legal experience, of which four years have been focused on the cannabis industry, 4Front said. Before joining 4Front, Wimmer served as Agrify's vice president of legal, where he provided legal advice to the cannabis cultivator on issues related to securities, governance and litigation matters, among other things, according to his LinkedIn profile....

