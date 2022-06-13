Verizon Couldn't Show Visual Voicemail Worked, FCC Says

By Christopher Cole (June 13, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Verizon Wireless could not show that its top-tier visual voicemail can be readily accessed on cellphones, the Federal Communications Commission has found, deciding in favor of a consumer who complained about the service's reliability. The FCC's Enforcement Bureau adopted an order June 9 saying the complainant had made a prima facie showing that Verizon's Premium Visual Voicemail did not meet a standard to ensure telecom services and equipment are accessible to people with disabilities if "readily achievable," as required by the Communications Act. The case stems from a December complaint from a hearing-impaired consumer who said the $2.99-per-month service, which transcribes...

