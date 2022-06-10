Davis Wright Tremaine To Combine With 44-Atty McGonigle

By Aebra Coe (June 10, 2022, 11:31 AM EDT) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP has inked a deal to combine with 44-lawyer financial services boutique McGonigle PC, the firms announced Friday. The combination builds out Davis Wright's presence in New York and Washington, D.C., and also gives the firm its first Chicago office and a new office in Richmond, Virginia, the announcement said. "This is a landmark moment for our firm, reflecting our openness to strategic expansions that serve critical client needs," Scott MacCormack, firmwide managing partner of Davis Wright, said. "This powerful combination balances our national footprint and positions us to become the law firm of choice on the most...

