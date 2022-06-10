Clyde & Co Wins Costs Security In £9M Negligence Suit

By Sophia Dourou (June 10, 2022, 5:10 PM BST) -- A London judge ordered two Nigerian maritime companies to hand over a guarantee to cover Clyde & Co's costs should they lose the £9 million (7.3$ million) negligence suit against the firm. High Court Judge Robin Knowles said on Friday that there was a "real risk" that the companies would refuse to cover Clyde & Co's costs should the lawsuit they brought against it fail. The judge made an order for a security of costs for £625,000 ($770,000) in total, to be paid in two stages. The law firm had argued that the Nigerian companies "obstructed and resisted at every turn"...

