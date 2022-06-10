Ex-Cred Inc. Exec Denied Ch. 7 Exit For Missing Crypto Cash

By Rick Archer (June 10, 2022, 2:23 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Friday told a former executive of bankrupt cryptocurrency venture Cred Inc. that he can't exit bankruptcy because he has failed to account for hundreds of thousands of dollars he received from the sale of Cred bitcoins. In a virtual bench ruling, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey said James Alexander, Cred's former chief capital officer, had failed to offer any evidence to rebut claims by the U.S. Trustee's Office that he failed to give a full explanation of what happened to funds raised from the liquidation of bitcoins he took from Cred, providing only "denials he did...

