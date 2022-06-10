Regional Migration Pact Unveiled At Americas Summit

By Alyssa Aquino (June 10, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden and several Latin American leaders on Friday unveiled a new partnership aimed at jointly addressing the region's unprecedented migration flows, with the U.S. vowing to accept 20,000 refugees from the Americas over the next two years. Under the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection, 20 nations agreed to collectively expand their temporary work programs and broaden other immigration pathways to address the needs of the more than 6 million refugees and migrants in the Western Hemisphere. "The declaration seeks to mobilize the entire region around bold actions that will transform our approach to managing migration in the Americas,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS