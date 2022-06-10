Sanctions Bid Against DOI In Lithium Mine Case Gets Tossed

By Joyce Hanson (June 10, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge has denied a Native American tribe's bid to sanction the Bureau of Land Management with a default judgment in a suit seeking to void government approvals for a lithium mining project. U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du ruled Friday that the agency within the U.S. Department of the Interior made mistakes in producing administrative records in the consolidated suit over Lithium Nevada Corp.'s plan to establish a lithium mine, but that doesn't justify the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony's request for a default judgment just as merits briefing is getting underway. The tribe had argued in its April 4...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS