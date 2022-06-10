SEC Taps Longtime O'Melveny Partner As Associate GC

By Al Barbarino (June 10, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A longtime O'Melveny & Myers LLP partner and False Claims Act specialist will join the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as its new associate general counsel, according to a LinkedIn post Friday. David Leviss left O'Melveny on Thursday after more than 11 years with the firm and will join the SEC later this month, he announced in the post. At the agency, he will focus on "investigations and external oversight inquiries." "I am grateful to my partners and colleagues for making O'Melveny a great place to work and for their support as I begin another chapter in public service," Leviss wrote....

