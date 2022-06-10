US Steel's 'Ambitious' Bid To Dismiss ERISA Suit Denied

By Patrick Hoff (June 10, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Steel Corp. employee who alleged he was removed from a supplemental pension plan without being told can proceed with his suit after a Pennsylvania federal judge said there are questions about the documentation the company has produced about its decision. U.S. District Judge Cathy Bisson in a three-page order Thursday denied U.S. Steel's bid to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, noting that most of the case law cited by plaintiff Thomas Kevin and the company addresses similar matters at the summary judgment stage, if not later. "Defendants' attempts to 'crack this nut' at the 12(b)...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS