Skin Care Co. Seeks COVID Coverage Suit Revival At 2nd Circ.

By Ben Zigterman (June 13, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A high-end salon and skin care company told the Second Circuit that a New York federal judge improperly dismissed its COVID-19 coverage suit without considering its experts' reports about damage from the virus. Mario Badescu Skin Care also accused U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres on Friday of improperly letting Sentinel Insurance make its bid to dismiss the suit after discovery had started. Skin care company Mario Badescu is arguing to the Second Circuit that a New York federal judge erroneously dismissed its pandemic coverage suit against its insurer, saying it failed to consider the company's experts' virus damage reports. (Photo by...

