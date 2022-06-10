Pork Producers Tell Justices Calif. Animal Care Law Must Fall

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (June 10, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Agriculture industry groups Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a California ballot initiative that banned in-state sales of meat from pigs born to mothers that are kept in confined housing. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation told the justices the law, approved by California voters in 2018, violates the Constitution's dormant commerce clause extraterritoriality doctrine because California imports 99% of its pork from other states and therefore the law impermissibly regulates "wholly out-of-state conduct." According to the ag groups, if the law is allowed to stand, it will result in price increases, industry...

