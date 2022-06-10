Ill. Gov't Outlines Next Steps For Adult-Use Cannabis Licenses

By Katryna Perera (June 10, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation on Friday unveiled its next steps to issue 185 conditional adult-use cannabis licenses after facing troves of litigation over the lotteries for the licenses that were held in 2021. The department said in a public statement that the applicants chosen from three lotteries last year will have to finalize statutory compliance checks before receiving their conditional licenses. In order to accommodate and verify the compliance checks, the conditional licenses will be issued in three waves throughout July and August, the department said. After the compliance checks are finalized, and the conditional licenses are issued,...

